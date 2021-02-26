Gildan Activewear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 449 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 688% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

