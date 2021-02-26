Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GLAPF stock remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

