Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

GBT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

