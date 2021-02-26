Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $662.10 million, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.