Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wedbush

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.25.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.61. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

