Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Lowered to “Sell” at B. Riley

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of GMLP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

