Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.14. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

About Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

