Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $162,307.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,061.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

