Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.22. 783,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,983. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.