Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.84 million and a P/E ratio of -400.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

