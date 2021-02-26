Gordon A. Walker Buys 2,596 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

