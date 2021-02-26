GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPX opened at $13.50 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.