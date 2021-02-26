Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

