Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $215.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

