Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

VEEV opened at $280.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.72 and a 200-day moving average of $280.32.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

