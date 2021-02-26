Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $379.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

