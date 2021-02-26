Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $48,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.