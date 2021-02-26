Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $460.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

