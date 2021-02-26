Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 610 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,937 shares of company stock worth $98,184,317 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $362.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

