Greenleaf Trust Makes New $206,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

