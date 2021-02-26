Greenleaf Trust Makes New $53,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.