Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $184.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

