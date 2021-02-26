Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 22,119 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 139.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.84. 484,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

