Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,988. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

