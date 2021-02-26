Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 84,864 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.