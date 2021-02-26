Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,207. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

