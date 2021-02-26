Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 67,162 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,162 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

