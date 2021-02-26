Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.70. 495,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

