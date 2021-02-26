Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Greif also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.06 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.