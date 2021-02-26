Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,789. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

