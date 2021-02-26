Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading Up 5.5%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.43 and last traded at $157.67. Approximately 130,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 213,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,620 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

