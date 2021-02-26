Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

