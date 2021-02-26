GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.36.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $214.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $296,213.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,311,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,156. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

