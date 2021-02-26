Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 10.7% Higher

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) traded up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.87. 298,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 471,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.