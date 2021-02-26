Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $94,024.00 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

