Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,076 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $11,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

