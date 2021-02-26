Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Harsco stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 822,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,864. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

