Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.50

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 403481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.94.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

