HC Wainwright Cuts Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $5.50

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.42.

OTIC stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

