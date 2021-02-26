Head-To-Head Contrast: BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16%

Risk and Volatility

BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -12.35, meaning that its share price is 1,335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlueNRGY Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.43%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.87 $11.83 billion $3.39 37.17

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

