Head-To-Head Contrast: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) vs. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71 Rackspace Technology 0 0 10 0 3.00

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $75.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $27.90, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 43.51 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -24.42 Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rackspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Pinterest on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

