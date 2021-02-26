Head to Head Contrast: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) versus Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hang Lung Properties and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.59 $787.55 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.40 $46.75 million $2.46 6.87

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Retail Value pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43%

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Retail Value on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

