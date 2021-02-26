Head to Head Review: American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 9F and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 2 12 12 0 2.38

American Express has a consensus price target of $119.20, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than 9F.

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 9F and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.66 -$310.20 million N/A N/A American Express $43.56 billion 2.54 $6.76 billion $8.20 16.72

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A American Express 8.84% 21.31% 2.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Express beats 9F on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

