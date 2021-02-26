Head to Head Review: Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Hang Lung Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.98 billion 0.61 $491.34 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Group $1.20 billion 2.76 $869.72 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Japan Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -19.03% -14.98% -8.07% Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Japan Airlines and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Japan Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hang Lung Group beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 241 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in various properties, including shopping mall, office, residential, serviced apartments, and carparks. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a mall/commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Westlake 66; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, securities trading, financial, project management, and property agency services; as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

