Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 312.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

