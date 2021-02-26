HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $757.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HealthStream by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.