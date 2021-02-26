HEICO Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for HEICO in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

HEICO stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,943. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $141.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

