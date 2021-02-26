HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €73.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.86 ($78.66).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.96.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

