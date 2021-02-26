HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

