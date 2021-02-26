Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 32,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

